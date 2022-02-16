How will remaining mask rules for the unvaccinated be enforced?

FILE – Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks wait in line to enter a store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. While the winter coronavirus wave in California is receding fast, it could be a while before Los Angeles County lifts its indoor mask and vaccine mandates, the county’s top health official said Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. San Diego lifted its mandate along with other parts of the state on Feb. 16. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

SAN DIEGO — California lifted indoor masking requirements for fully vaccinated residents Wednesday, meaning San Diegans are free to go most public places without a face covering if they’ve gotten their shots.

But that shift in the rules has raised a thorny question: How will officials confirm that everyone who goes maskless in public places is following the rules? The state never implemented a centralized “vaccine passport” system, and most people aren’t used to showing proof unless they’re traveling internationally or attending certain events.

The answer is, in short, going to be the “honor system” in most cases.

State health officials confirmed Wednesday that businesses and other public places are not required to check vaccination status before allowing people to congregate without a face covering. There is no formal system for doing so, and most local businesses chose not to check customers last summer, when there were also tiered rules for masking.

With that being said, businesses and event organizers can choose to require proof of vaccination, the California Department of Public Health confirmed by email. If you want to go without a mask in those spaces, staff members are within their rights to ask for proof. Businesses also have the right to voluntarily keep face covering requirements in place altogether.

Even if you’re fully vaccinated, it might be a good idea to keep your vaccine card or a mask handy on the chance that you’re visiting somewhere that has its own policy.

If you’re somewhere where those rules aren’t in place, San Diego County spokesperson Michael Workman said there are not plans to involve San Diego law enforcement or other officials in checking vaccination status among unmasked people.

While many counties are joining San Diego in adopting California’s new policy, it’s also worth noting that local governments are permitted to opt for stricter rules. In Los Angeles County, for example, face coverings remain required for all people indoors. If you head up there for a visit, don’t forget your mask.

As a final caveat, keep in mind the following places where masks are still required regardless of vaccination status:

On public transit like planes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares

In transportation hubs like airports, bus terminals, marinas, train stations, seaports or other ports, subway stations

Indoors at K-12 schools and childcare centers

Emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers

State and local correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless shelters

Long term care settings and senior care facilities

School masking rules will be closely watched in the weeks to come. Some parents protesting in San Diego County this week are pressuring officials to lift their face covering policies for schoolchildren, especially in the wake of last weekend’s massive Super Bowl gatherings in Los Angeles.