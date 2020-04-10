How to get help as domestic abuse cases spike during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — It’s a grim reality of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus’ economic consequences and the statewide stay-at-home order: domestic abuse cases are rising.

FOX 5 spoke with Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez, a licensed marriage and family therapist, about what she’s seeing and hearing from clients. Abuse takes on more forms than just physical violence, Rodriguez explained. It can include threats, manipulation and verbal abuse.

If you or someone you love needs help, there are resources available to you.

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

San Diego County Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-888-385-4657

24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255

Read more about the mental health resources available to residents through the state here.