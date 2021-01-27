How San Diego County residents can find out if it’s their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County residents can now find out if they’re eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine through a website launched by the state.

The My Turn portal, which is currently being piloted only in L.A. and San Diego counties, also allows eligible users to schedule an appointment for the vaccination. For those who aren’t eligible yet, the online tool will alert users by email or text when it is their turn.

Officials are testing the online tool out in California’s two most heavily populated counties to smooth out any issues before the statewide launch, which could happen as early as next month.

“We want to bring it to the rest of the state and we hope to do so in the next few weeks,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. “It’s the most robust end-to-end system of its type that any state’s put up. So it’s got a lot more components, and we just want to make sure that we don’t run the thing into the ground and have a system that shuts down.”

The move to streamline the process comes amid mounting criticism, confusion and frustration over the slow vaccine rollout in the nation’s most populous state. So far, California has received about 4.5 million doses and administered more than 2.4 million shots, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the Newsom administration announced it would also revamp the state’s vaccine delivery system. The plan includes simplifying eligibility, which has varied by county, and building a statewide vaccine administration network to standardize the process.

The governor tapped Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the state Government Operations Agency, to lead the ramped-up effort in partnership with the California Department of Public Health and state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

“We have learned that to accelerate pace we need to dial up the scale of our efforts to ensure vaccine supply goes into arms as quickly as it arrives in the state,” Newsom said in a statement.

California is currently prioritizing the shot for health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and those ages 65 and older.

However, after the initial cohorts, eligibility in the future will be based on age — another recent change by the state.

Checking vaccine appointment availability

L.A. and San Diego County residents can now see if it’s their turn to receive the vaccine yet, or how they can get notified when they can make an appointment, by going to the website myturn.ca.gov.

The home page asks users to select a language, then they’ll be prompted to click to check their eligibility.

On the next page, users will be asked to confirm their eligibility through questions including what county they live in, if they’re a health care worker and their age range.

The portal will then let users know if they are or are not eligible.

Those whose turn it is to get the vaccine will then be asked to put in an address or ZIP code to find appointment locations and times — provided any are available.

For those not eligible, the website will give the user the option to register for updates. The prompt includes questions about their age range, their employment, whether they live in a long-term care setting or congregate housing, and personal information including name, ZIP code and phone number.

A CDPH spokesman stressed that the tool is one of multiple ways to get information about the vaccine.

“It is intended to be one, but not the only, place where Californians can find information on when they are eligible to get vaccinated and to be able to make an appointment for vaccination,” he said.