How Chula Vista residents can apply for $11M in emergency rental relief

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista renters and landlords are being encouraged to apply for the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program while funding is still available.

The city received $16.8 million in state and federal funds this year to provide the relief, of which it has spent between $4-5 million so far. Changes to the program recently enacted by the state have expanded benefits to new applicants and previously approved applications.

Eligible households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive payment assistance to help with rent and utilities.

“This additional rental assistance from the state is much needed and we appreciate the support,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said. “Even as our community starts opening up and gets a bit closer to ‘normal,’ we recognize that many of our residents are still struggling. Help with rent payments is still available, and I encourage renters and landlords to apply through the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program.”

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 832, which expanded cash assistance for California renters and landlords. Previously, the program would have covered 25% of prospective rent, but the added money from the state allows for 100% of future rent payments to be covered for approved applicants.

Eligibility is based on several variables, including household income. Typically, households earning below 80% of the median income qualify. For example, a household of four making $92,000 or less would be eligible.

Jose Dorado, a senior management analyst for the city of Chula Vista, said another big change to the program offers help with future rent payments.

“Even if you don’t need help with rent right now, we also are taking applications for people that need future rent,” Dorado said. “If you’re having issues now, we encourage you to apply for the next three months.”

Apply for the program online by clicking here.