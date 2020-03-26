Hotel del Coronado to suspend operations for first time in 132-year history

Coronado Beach made this year’s annual list of the 10 best beaches in the U.S.

CORONADO, Calif. — The Hotel del Coronado will suspend operations for the first time in its 132-year history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a Coronado newspaper reported Wednesday.

General Manager Harold Rapoza, Jr. announced the temporary suspension in a letter to the Coronado community posted on The Coronado Times website. He said the decision was not a result of illness or confirmed cases at the national historic landmark, but was necessary because of the impact to business the hospitality industry is experiencing.

The suspension will take effect Thursday.

Construction will continue on the hotel’s Master Plan — a $400 million project slated to be completed by the end of 2021 — as long as it is permitted by Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders and is in accordance with the general contractor’s health and safety policies, Rapoza Jr. stated in his letter.