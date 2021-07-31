Hillcrest bar requiring proof of vaccination for indoor shows, events

SAN DIEGO — Urban MO’s Bar & Grill in Hillcrest is now requiring their customers who want to attend indoor events to show their vaccination status.

“Proof of vaccination for the dance floor, for all the shows, for the dancing or anything like that,” General Manager Matt Ramon said.

The proof of vaccination went into effect Saturday. Ramon says they had no backlash and full cooperation from customers.

“They had their cards ready,” Ramon said. “They were ready to do it, happy that we were actually doing it because they felt safe.”

Customers can show their physical vaccination card or have it digitally with an ID. Ramon says customers have also been showing their QR codes, which they have been able to scan at the restaurant.

For those who are coming to MO’s to eat, Ramon says they do not need to show proof of vaccination.

“You can still come into the restaurant without a vaccination card, but when we do any shows, we will have a guard there to show your vaccination proof with an ID,” he said.

The announcement comes as the delta variant continue to spread among the United States and San Diego County.

Cortez Hill resident Tim Williams says vaccination verification might be necessary now.

“We need to know who is vaccinated and who is not, because I feel people are saying, ‘Oh, I’m vaccinated’ when they are not,” Williams said. “Maybe that is part of the problem that is blowing up again.”

Ramon says MO’s reason for requiring proof of vaccination is due to safety concerns among their staff and customers.

“It’s always been about safety for my staff, my business, my guests and my community,” he said. “And we are going to continue to be doing that.”