Here’s who can get vaccinated starting Monday

SAN DIEGO — New groups of San Diegans become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Beginning March 15, vaccines will be made available to anyone 16 years and older with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

You must live or work in San Diego County to make an appointment for the no-cost vaccine.

The county lists the groups that will soon be eligible on its COVID-19 Vaccine Phases webpage:

People 16-64 years old can be eligible if they are deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19 EITHER because they have one or more of the following severe health conditions:

Cancer, current with weakened immune system­­

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m 2 )

) Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

OR if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies:

A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

Additional Eligible Medical Conditions

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m 2 , but < 30 kg/m 2 )

, but < 30 kg/m ) Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m 2 )

) Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Additional Eligible Groups

Congregate residential settings, such as an incarceratio­n/detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities Includes people experiencing homelessness who may transition into congregate settings at short notice­­­

Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes)

Check back for updates on this developing story.