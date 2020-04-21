‘Help our helpers’: Restaurants cater for essential workers

SAN DIEGO — It’s a difficult time to be a restaurant in San Diego, as the coronavirus pandemic forces dining rooms to close and reduces foot traffic. But a group of local restaurants are finding a way to keep their employees on the job, and “help our helpers” at the same time.

The Imperial Beach hot dog company Doggos Gus started the initiative last week and they say it’s working well. They deliver food all across San Diego to medical facilities during the lunch hour, and have even partnered with several food trucks to provide free meals during shift changes. People who want to help can order catering to a location or donate a set number of meals, and then the restaurants set up shop and feed our hospital heroes.



Single Fin Surf Grill in Mission Beach is doing a similar initiative by feeding all essential workers. They’ve been taking catering orders for individual meals of 20-100, and they’ve already reached 2,000 orders. You can dedicate where the meals go and can donate to anyone from local law enforcement to grocery workers to ICU doctors.

And Woodstock pizza has a new GoFundMe page where they will “double your dough.” They’re matching every donation right now, and are teaming up with the Salvation Army to feed people in need in San Diego. Every $25 feeds 10 people.

The restaurants said the best way to contribute is to reach out directly online, or through social media.