Help offered for seniors told to stay home because of coronavirus

SAN DIEGO -- Following Governor Gavin Newsoms’ directive Sunday urging people over the age of 65 and those with chronic illness to self-isolate to protect themselves from the coronavirus, local governments and individuals are stepping forward to help.

On the neighborhood app Nextdoor, dozens of people are posting offers to help elderly neighbors with grocery shopping, food delivery, medication pickup and childcare.

In Encinitas, the Senior Center has closed until March 31. When it was open, it served cafeteria-style meals to seniors, but now it is offering curb-side meal pickup.

And to the north, the Anaheim-based Northgate Gonzales Market chain announced that beginning Tuesday, and continuing indefinitely, it will open all of its 41 stores in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties one hour early for senior citizens and disabled customers to shop from 7 to 8 a.m.

This all comes following Governor Gavin Newsom’s promise Sunday to make the most vulnerable citizens a priority during the virus emergency.