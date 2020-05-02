Healthcare workers demand more personal protective equipment

SAN DIEGO — A handful of nurses at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest on Friday protested what they called the lack of personal protective equipment they are receiving.

The protest comes as healthcare workers across San Diego County have expressed similar concerns.

“We have PPE and it’s under lock and key. And we have to prove and chase and find masks, gowns everything in order to provide care for our patients,” said Shannon Cotton.

Healthcare workers are scared that they are being forced to deal with COVID-19 without the protection they deserve.

“It’s an utter failure for our government that we can’t provide the basic needs that our hospitals need,” said Michael Kennedy.

In Encinitas, the organization Last Mile is working to bring more PPE to frontline workers as fast as they can.

“People have this stuff out there, and we are trying to find it so we can give it to those workers,” said Cathleen Kenny, a volunteer with Last Mile.

The organization gives N95 masks and other protective gear directly to healthcare workers because they see hospitals holding back on some of the PPEs they have in stock.

FOX 5 reached out to the UCSD Medical Center for comment but has not heard back.

