Health care providers help patients with long-term COVID effects

SAN DIEGO — Some of San Diego County’s largest health care providers now have programs or recovery clinics devoted to helping COVID-19 patients deal with the aftereffects of infections.

They include Scripps Health, Sharp HealthCare, Kaiser Permanente and UC San Diego Health.

For most patients dealing with post-COVID conditions — also known as long COVID or chronic COVID — they’re commonly experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, troubles with exertion and exercise, headaches, and a chronic cough, said Lucy Horton, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at UCSD Health.

The concern is that lingering issues, which in some cases can be debilitating, will further tax an already overburdened health care system. By some estimates, 10 to 30 percent of COVID patients have some sort of lingering issue months or even a year after the initial infection was resolved.

That can translate to tens of thousands of patients over time, according to Horton.

“I can tell you at UCSD alone, over a million people have tested positive,” she said. “If we use the more conservative 10%, that’s still a huge, huge number of people.”

The treatment is different for every patient depending on the severity of the disease and what they are dealing with, anything from lung and breathing issues to difficulty thinking or concentrating, commonly referred to as “brain fog.”

“Oftentimes, the brain fog makes it really hard for patients to return to their jobs and really do a lot of their day-to-day activities,” Horton said.

If there is some good news, it’s that the less severe omicron variant coupled with vaccination may prove to lessen the severity of symptoms of long-term COVID as well.

“There’s been several studies now looking at the role of vaccinations in preventing long COVID, so vaccination before infection,” Horton said, “as well as studies looking at vaccination after COVID infection. Both of them have found substantial decreases in COVID symptoms.”

