Group helps San Diegans find shots as vaccine eligibility expands

SAN DIEGO — Beginning April 15, California opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. The big question: can supply meet demand?

The governor says a system is in place to double the current capacity. That will be necessary, with demand expected to surge next week. Previously, when the state has opened vaccine access to a larger tier of Californians, appointments have been difficult to find.

“I feel bad when some of these local sites have to close down because we don’t have the supply. The numbers we’re running (are) about a third of capacity. That’s unfortunate, because we can staff it. It’s a matter of meeting demand with supply,” said Lena Evans, creator of the Facebook group San Diego Vaccine Hunters – which has more than 7,000 members helping people around the county make appointments and get vaccinated.

“Only constraint is manufacture and supply. I want to remind everybody we are designing a system that can provide upwards of 5.8 million vaccines to be administered on a weekly basis. Currently, we are receiving about 2.5 million,” Newsom said earlier this week.

Just over 23% of people in San Diego County are fully vaccinated.

While Newsom is optimistic supplies will come in, Evans says she’s optimistic too, but would like to see the state and county do more to help people make appointments.

“The main frustration is the lack of ease the county and state have created in these sites. We’d like to help find ways to create something easier for members to be able to navigate,” said Evans.