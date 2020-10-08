Grossmont Union student tests positive for COVID-19

EL CAJON, Calif. – A student attending in-person classes in the Grossmont Union High School District has tested positive for COVID-19, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The student attends Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, spokeswoman Catherine Martin said. It’s the second positive test Grossmont Union has reported since the district resumed in-person instruction Oct. 1 in a blended model for students after beginning its year entirely online in August.

The first positive test came in a staffer at West Hills High School, according to the district.

“We are strictly following all public health guidelines on campus and have notified the families of seven students in the affected classes that we are suspending their in-person learning for 14 days,” Martin said.

In a letter to families, Granite Hills Principal Mike Fowler said the school plans to stay open for in-person instruction.

“In the meantime, we have cleaned and disinfected appropriately,” Fowler said.

As of Wednesday, San Diego County has reported 49,175 cases of the coronavirus and 813 deaths, including 354 new cases and seven more deaths since Tuesday.