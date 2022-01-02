Grossmont College to ‘temporarily’ move classes, services online

EL CAJON, Calif. — Grossmont College announced Sunday it is “temporarily” moving classes and services online for the first half of January.

In an email to students, the community college said the campus will be closed from Jan. 4- 17.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all intersession classes and on-campus services are being moved online,” GCCCD said on its website.

The move comes amid a COVID surge in San Diego County, with 5,976 new cases and 11 additional deaths last reported on Thursday. County health officials urged limiting holiday gatherings to family and close friends.

For more information, visit Grossmont.edu or Cuyamaca.edu.