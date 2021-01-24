Governor Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift the stay-at-home order for all regions in California on Monday, according to a letter from the California Restaurant Association.

Sources told Fox 5 capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala that all counties will go back to the tier system.

Zavala says most regions will return to the most-restrictive purple tier — allowing the reopening of outdoor dining and indoor salons.

A formal announcement from the Governor is expected on Monday.

All counties will go back to the tier system, sources say. Most will return to the purple tier— allowing the reopening of outdoor dining, indoor salons. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

