Governor Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift the stay-at-home order for all regions in California on Monday, according to a letter from the California Restaurant Association.

Sources told Fox 5 capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala that all counties will go back to the tier system.

Zavala says most regions will return to the most-restrictive purple tier — allowing the reopening of outdoor dining and indoor salons.

A formal announcement from the Governor is expected on Monday.

