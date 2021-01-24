Governor Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift the stay-at-home order for all regions in California on Monday, according to a letter from the California Restaurant Association.
Sources told Fox 5 capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala that all counties will go back to the tier system.
Zavala says most regions will return to the most-restrictive purple tier — allowing the reopening of outdoor dining and indoor salons.
A formal announcement from the Governor is expected on Monday.
Check back for updates on this developing story