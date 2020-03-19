Gov. Newsom’s wife says she’s running out of toilet paper

First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom speaks at the 4th Annual Women’s March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom says she’s facing the same problems as millions of other Californians who are dealing with empty store shelves and stay-at-home youngsters as social-distancing measures take hold to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted Wednedsday that there is a “rose” to the COVID-19 measures: “family dinners and no late night homework stress.”

The downside, she says, is that the family will run of toilet paper in a day. Her remarks were met with scorn.

One rose amidst all of this- family dinners and no late night homework stress. And nice to not have kids shuffling home late from sports and activities. And yes, unfortunately the thorn- we run out of toilet paper, paper towels, and Kleenex tomorrow. I wish people had not hoarded — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) March 18, 2020