Gov. Newsom updates public on state’s coronavirus efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials held a news conference Thursday to update media and the public on the state’s response to coronavirus.

The news conference comes after Newsom issued sweeping, statewide “guidance” calling on Californians to postpone all non-essential gatherings through the end of March, including even small social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least six feet apart.

The advisory issued shortly before midnight Wednesday also says gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled. It suggests gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness should be limited to no more than 10 people.

