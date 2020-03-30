New state initiative to recruit ‘surge’ of health care workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anticipating a surge in coronavirus cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an initiative to recruit more health professionals to combat the pandemic.

Newsom’s initiative, announced in a news conference at noon Monday, is aimed at padding the state’s health care workforce by getting professionals and medical students to sign up for paid work outside of their typical practice.

Health workers can check their eligibility and sign up on the state’s website.

Newsom said the state hopes to recruit “thousands” of professionals, pulling from a pool of students, retired health care workers and those who currently only work part-time.

To every doctor and healthcare worker out there on the front lines of this pandemic — THANK YOU.



Thank you for your tireless work to keep our communities safe and your willingness to risk your own health to help save others.



You are true heroes. #NationalDoctorsDay — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 30, 2020

