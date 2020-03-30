Goodwill asks for freeze on donations as drop-off locations become overrun

This Goodwill San Diego drop-off location became a mess during the coronavirus pandemic, as no staff was available to process donations.

SAN DIEGO — Goodwill San Diego is asking residents to temporarily hold off on donations during the coronavirus pandemic, as drop-off locations are overrun with items when the organization doesn’t have staff present to process them.

All Goodwill locations in San Diego are closed to help prevent the spread of the virus.

That has left a mess at some drop-off locations, with scattered piles of donations causing a safety hazard and even encouraging looting, Goodwill says. The organization will need donations once it reopens, but for now staff members need donation areas to remain clear, Goodwill told FOX 5.

