Gloria among mayors urging state to prioritize vaccinations for some teachers

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is pushing to get some educators to the front of the COVID-19 vaccination line.

Gloria was among several mayors who signed a letter urging the state to prioritize vaccines for transitional kindergarten through second grade teachers and school employees. The letter adds that once the employees receive their first dose, school districts should reopen those grades for in-person learning.

The letter argues that prioritizing this group of educators “will lead to significant positive change for our most vulnerable, youngest students.”

“This recommended action should not imply that we support vaccination as a prerequisite for a return to in-person learning when research suggests otherwise,” the letter stated.

Gloria was joined by the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Riverside, Stockton, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

I'm joining fellow California Mayors to call on the State to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school employees if school districts agree to reopen once vaccines are offered. Our children, working families, and economy deserve a clear strategy to reopen schools safely.