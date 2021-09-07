Get vaccinated at SeaWorld and get a free pair of Howl-O-Scream tickets

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans who get their COVID-19 shots at a pop-up vaccination site at SeaWorld on Wednesday will receive a free pair of Howl-O-Scream tickets.

The City of San Diego is partnering with SeaWorld and Sharp Healthcare to host the one-day vaccination site from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the theme park’s Education and Adventure Camp, located at 500 SeaWorld Drive.

Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two tickets to Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld San Diego’s new Halloween nighttime event, park staff said.

Sharp Healthcare workers will administer the Pfizer vaccine at no-cost and anyone over 12 years old who needs their first or second vaccination is eligible.

SeaWorld said walk-ins are welcome and free parking is available. Participants should enter through SeaWorld Adventure Camp off Ingraham Street and Perez Cove Way. San Diegans can find more information and register ahead of time at myturn.ca.gov.

Plans for the pop-up vaccination site come as the county reported 814 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Monday. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increased to 649 with 174 patients in local intensive care units.