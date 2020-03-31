Gates foundation awards local researchers $1.73M to develop coronavirus therapies

SAN DIEGO — The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded $1.73 million in grant money to the La Jolla Institute For Immunology, which will establish a coronavirus immunotherapy consortium as part of the foundation’s global effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Antibody therapies are often the first step to fightING an emerging infectious disease, and the Institute will serve as a clearinghouse to understand which antibodies are most effective against coronavirus and will serve to speed up the research pipeline, experts say.

The effort will be led by Dr. Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D., who was actively involved in the fight against Ebola.

Antibody-based immunotherapies can also treat people who have already become sick by lessening the effects of the disease and improving the survival rate.

The La Jolla Institute For Immunology is a non-profit. To donate, email covic@lji.org (CoviC with a C) or to learn more visit www.covic.lji.org.