Forming social ‘bubbles’ could be key step in reopening society

OXFORD, England — In a new paper, sociologists at Oxford University suggest that forming small, social “bubbles” of 10 people or fewer could be an important step between strict stay-at-home orders and completely reopening society.

Researchers explain that the quarantine bubbles would work because of what they term a “network approach” to social distancing.

Viruses spread when people infect others in their network. So they argue society can work to flatten the rising curve of new infections if people keep distance between groups of individuals. It’s the same logic just as preventing the spread of coronavirus by limiting interactions between individuals themselves.

“There must be a middle ground between all of us staying at home and all of us meeting the people we want in the ways we want to,” said Per Block, the study’s lead author and a sociology research lecturer at Oxford.

“Our main aim here is to give people guidance on how they can structure their social surroundings so that hopefully in a year’s time we are there, and not that people at some point just give up completely on social distancing, and that we are back in a second wave by the end of the year and have to start this whole staying at home business all over again.”