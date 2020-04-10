Food bank serves another 1K families much-needed food, supplies

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — About 1,000 families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy will get relief Friday, in the form of a bag filled with around 25 pounds of food and supplies.

The items will be placed in families’ trunks by volunteers at the San Diego Food Bank, which is hosting the drive-thru event at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, despite the rain.

The event is first-come, first-serve, with families startin to get food around 9 a.m., though some cars could already be seen lining up outside campus by 6:30 a.m.

The food bank says the experience will be completely “touchless” in keeping with social distancing guidelines, with volunteers placing bags in the families’ trunks.

The parcels contain canned proteins, fruits and vegetables, plus potatoes and pantry items, volunteers said. The bags even include some toilet paper, paper towels and baby wipes — necessities in high demand during the pandemic.

The food bank has introduced income guidelines for families to receive the benefits, in an attempt to make sure people who need the help most are the ones who get served. The guidelines are based on how many people are in a household and that household’s maximum income. For example, a family of four should not have a household income of more than $60,512.50 to take advantage of the service. Full details on qualifications and other event information is on the food bank’s website.