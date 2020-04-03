Volunteers hand out 25-lb bags of food to 1,000 families in need

SAN DIEGO — About 1,000 families struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic will get relief Friday, in the form of a roughly 25-pound bag of food, placed in their trunk by volunteers at the San Diego Food Bank.

The drive-thru distribution event is hosted at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and families will start getting served at 10 a.m., though some cars could already be seen lining Jimmy Durante Boulevard around 7 a.m.

The food bank says the experience will be completely “touchless” in keeping with social distancing guidelines, with volunteers placing bags in the families’ trunks.

The parcels contain canned proteins, fruits and vegetables, plus some fresh produce and pantry items, volunteers said. The bags even include some toilet paper and hand sanitizer — coveted items during the pandemic.

The food bank has introduced income guidelines for families to receive the benefits, in an attempt to make sure people who need the help most are the ones who get served. The guidelines are based on how many people are in a household and that household’s maximum income. For example, a family of four should not have a household income of more than $60,512.50 to take advantage of the service. Full details on qualifications and other event information is on the food bank’s website.