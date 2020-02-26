Flight attendant diagnosed with coronavirus after flights to LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Korean Air flight attendant who worked on flights out of Los Angeles International Airport was diagnosed Wednesday in South Korea with coronavirus.

The flight attendant worked flights between LAX and Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 19 and 20, according to several South Korean media outlets.

The woman had also serviced a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Seoul on Feb. 15, South Korea’s Center for Disease Control said.

A church group was on the flight and at least 30 members of the group were diagnosed with coronavirus, South Korean authorities said.

The diagnosis was first reported in South Korea.

Korean Air did not confirm the reports, but has closed its operations center at Incheon Airport in order to disinfect the area.

About 1,150 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Korea, including a 23-year-old U.S. service member stationed in the country.

The soldier “is currently in self quarantine at his off-base residence… Korean and U.S. military health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed,” according to a U.S. Forces Korea statement.