SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said Thursday that they were notified that they have had close contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus and will undergo a two-week quarantine.

Fletcher and Gonzalez said they both tested negative and do not have any symptoms.

We were notified today that we have had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. While we have both tested negative and have no symptoms, we will be following the public health guidance of a 14 day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a pic.twitter.com/JTLvWzzRPi — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) June 25, 2020

