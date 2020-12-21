First vaccine given to long-term care facility resident

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Carlos Alegre became the first patient in San Diego County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, following the distribution to frontline health care workers last week.

Alegre is a long-term care resident of Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. The first doses of the vaccine are being made available to frontline health care workers at the highest risk and residents of long-term care facilities.

Residents of Villa Coronado at Sharp Coronado Hospital also were to be vaccinated Monday.

“We have the Pfizer vaccine first so I think a lot of people are saying, ‘Well, that’s the one I want.’” said Suzanne Shea, vice president of Sharp HealthCare’s system pharmacy services. “But we know the Moderna vaccine, which is right hot in the heels of the Pfizer one, is just as effective.”

On the same day, the county received 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The second to be approved by the FDA. Rady Children’s also received a shipment early Monday morning.

“Today, Rady Children’s received a second delivery of Pfizer and first delivery of Moderna vaccines,” the hospital said in a statement.We began vaccinating our highest risk team members last week. This latest shipment is another big step forward, allowing us complete our highest risk staff and to begin offering the vaccine to those in our high risk categories.

“We are in the process of notifying the next wave of team members who are eligible to schedule their vaccination.”