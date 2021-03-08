First doses of new J&J vaccine arrive in San Diego County

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SAN DIEGO – The first doses of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine have arrived in San Diego, the county announced Monday.

They will be distributed in the county similarly to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the county said.

“San Diegans should get whichever vaccine is available when it’s their turn to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “All three vaccines are excellent at preventing people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Johnson & Johnson, which received emergency use authorization from the FDA late last month, said it plans to deliver 100 million single-shot vaccines in the first half of 2021.

It is the first single-dose vaccine to be authorized for use in the U.S., which Alex Gorsky, the company’s chairman and CEO, said comes after “a year of incredible work by our dedicated teams and unprecedented collaboration with health leaders around the world.”

Public health agencies are managing the allocation of the vaccine.

California was expected to receive about 380,000 doses of the new vaccine within the past week, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. It is not yet known how many of those are being distributed to San Diego County, though county officials noted Monday that vaccine supplies were “limited.”

Vaccination sites in the county now are providing the vaccine to residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, including to people aged 65 years and older, health care workers and some essential workers such as teachers and farm workers, among others.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said it expected to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday. All of the appointments listed for March 9-12 were claimed as of about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Nearly 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to the county. About 13% of San Diegans 16 and older are fully immunized while some 643,000 residents, or 23.9%, have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine, the county said.

“Regardless of which shot you get, you’ll be protected from serious complications from COVID-19 and will be able to protect others who are waiting their turn to be vaccinated,” Wooten said.