Fire marshal checks on local restaurants for unsafe outdoor spaces

SAN DIEGO — Teams of deputy fire marshals are walking the streets of San Diego, checking on restaurants with outdoor dining.

Inspections are carried out to make sure decks, tents and coverings are all up-to-code.

“What we’ve seen so far is the business owners are truly saying, ‘Just tell me what we have to do,’” said Deputy Chief Doug Perry with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Perry says it’s about educating business owners and helping them succeed in dealing with pandemic restrictions. “There’ll be no inspection fees – there’ll be no fines. But if they want to prolong this and not bring it up to code, something at some point would have to be done. But that would be a last resort,” he explained.

Teams are looking to make sure structures have permits, that tents are properly anchored and that propane heaters aren’t used inside tents or canopies, among other things.

Thursday, fire marshals inspected outdoor dining areas in Pacific Beach, including The Duck Dive on Mission Boulevard, where owner Tom Winn found out he needs to make some changes.

“They actually just informed me you can’t have any heaters underneath. Also have to have a fire extinguisher outside. I think it’s a good thing – making sure everyone’s compliant and making sure structures are all safe and sound,” Winn said.

And, fire officials say, if it’s extra time business owners need, they’ll make it happen.

“We’re not going to say, ‘Hey, you have to close your business.’ We’re going to say, ‘When do you think you can get this done?’ If they say, ‘I need another two weeks,’ we write that into our violation, we give it to them and we come back in two weeks,” Perry explained.