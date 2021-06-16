Fewer than 50 new COVID cases reported as San Diego reopens

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as it begins to wind down its response to the pandemic.

County officials gave the last scheduled COVID-19 update Tuesday, with any future briefings being provided as needed. Daily news releases with COVID-19 data will be replaced by a weekly news update on Wednesdays. Other news releases will be issued as needed.

Wednesday’s data increased the cumulative number of infections to 281,422. No new deaths were reported and the death toll remains at 3,770.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by one to 74 in Wednesday’s data. The number of patients in intensive care units remained 21. There are 59, staffed, available ICU beds in the county.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,123,647 people in the county had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Fully vaccinated residents numbered 1,776,647 — 84.5% of a county-set goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older. That mark, based on 75% of April’s population estimate for eligible age groups, is intended to reach community “herd immunity.”

More than 4.24 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.91 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found online.

Of 8,721 tests reported by the county on Wednesday, 0.6% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.

