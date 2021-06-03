Fewer than 100 people now hospitalized with COVID in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 83 new COVID-19 infections and one death Thursday as hospitalizations dropped to 97, the lowest figure this year.

Thursday’s data reflects a decrease of 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients from Wednesday, along with a decline of nine patients in intensive care units to 34.

The 97 patients represent only the second time this year the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has dropped below 100.

San Diego County’s latest coronavirus-related death was of a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions who died Saturday.

Thursday’s figures increased the cumulative case count to 280,429 and the death toll to 3,761.

More than 100 mobile vaccination events during June will seek to increase the portion of county residents who are vaccinated to the county’s goal of 75% of those 12 and older.

As of Thursday, there were 1,562,129 San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 55.7% of the 2,802,851 people in the group, according to the April population estimate from the California Department of Finance.

There are 1,992,035 San Diego County residents have received one jab of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

More than 4.14 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.71 million administered. County officials reported receiving 145,780 doses this week.

Following June’s efforts, the county will scale back vaccination efforts gradually. There will still be vaccines and tests available at sites around the county for the foreseeable future.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.

A total of 13,323 tests were reported to the county on Thursday with 0.6% returning positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.7%.

