Federal appeals court backs San Diego Unified vaccine mandate

The San Diego Unified School District’s Education Center at 4100 Normal St. in San Diego, Calif. as it appeared on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

SAN DIEGO — A federal court sided with the San Diego Unified School District Saturday in the district’s effort to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and staff, according to SDUSD officials.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied an emergency attempt to halt the mandate, saying the district is acting in the best interests of its students.

“We take seriously our responsibility to create a safe environment for our students and staff, and to protect students put at medical risk by being vaccinated,” said Board President Richard Barrera. “This latest decision recognizes that we have both the responsibility to protect students and the authority to do so by implementing a vaccine mandate, which is really our best hope as a country to get this deadly disease under control.”

The ruling comes two days after San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer denied a temporary restraining order request by an organization called Let Them Choose, seeking to suspend enforcement of the mandate.

According to the court, those opposing the mandate haven’t shown that it was put in place in order to suppress religious beliefs.

On Sunday, judges had agreed to temporarily halt the mandate, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed in October on behalf of a 16-year-old Scripps Ranch High School student, but reversed their decision.

“The Court majority correctly recognized that the district’s legitimate interests include protecting the health and safety of students whose health would be placed at risk by being vaccinated, by providing a narrow medical exemption,” San Diego Unified counsel Mark Bresee said.

In order to continue learning in-person, SDUSD says it is requiring students who are 16 and older to be fully vaccinated — excluding those with an approved medical exemption. At least 72 percent of San Diego Unified students 16 or older have been fully vaccinated as of Nov. 8, according to district data.