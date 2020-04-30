Faulconer: Statewide beach ban sends ‘wrong message’ to regions following rules

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer criticized an impending decision by California’s governor Thursday, saying closing all beaches sends the “wrong message” to residents who have been following the rules.

The situation has created a kind of whiplash for San Diego residents and other coastal communities: Earlier this week, the cities of San Diego, Encinitas and Oceanside told residents they were allowed to return to the beach if they “stayed moving,” meaning exercise and surfing were allowed, but groups weren’t permitted to congregate or sunbathe on the sand.

After the soft opening, city officials including Faulconer praised residents for following the guidelines at local beaches, and several cities in North County signaled they were preparing to introduce similar measures.

But then came a memo sent to police departments across the state, warning that Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon announce a complete closure of beaches up and down the state. Newsom has been critical in recent days of photos shared widely online, showing large crowds gathering at some Southern California beaches, especially in Orange County.

But Faulconer said on Twitter Thursday that ordering an all-out closure of the state’s beaches ignored the diligence of communities where large groups weren’t seen forming, and sent the “wrong message”:

“San Diegans have been following the rules set by our public health officials and lifeguards since beaches reopened this week,” the mayor said.

Newsom is expected to discuss the decision during his daily news briefing at noon on Thursday.