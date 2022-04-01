SAN DIEGO — Californians will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to head to an indoor concert or stadium event.

Fans on Friday were surprised about not having to pull out their vaccination cards to get in. San Diego Gulls fan John Deggelman and his friends were fully prepared to show their proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests to get into Pechanga Arena, which seats more than 12,000 people. But now, they don’t have to.

“I didn’t really think about it when I had to. I’m pretty used to just carrying my card everywhere and it took a little bit longer to get inside, but I guess it saves a few seconds to go in tonight so it’s cool,” Deggelman said.

The state lifted the requirement for large indoor events like concerts and sports games. But proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results and masks are still strongly recommended for mega events with more than 1,000 attendees.

“There’s two sides to it, though, because there’s some people who may not feel comfortable being around a bunch of people that may not be vaccinated,” said Tim Mays, the owner of a nightclub and music venue called Casbah in Downtown San Diego.

Most fans welcomed the change in policy, but some felt uneasy for elderly attendees. Officials say mega events come with a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission.

“Since I’m fully vaccinated, I’m not too concerned, but if there was like my mom or my grandma or someone was here, I’d probably be a little more concerned,” fan Allison O’Brien said.

Individual venues can still keep requiring guests to prove their vaccination status. Mays says his smaller venue will allow the artists to choose whether to require guests to show proof or not.

“Two thirds of the artists we’ve reached for the month of April are OK with no guidelines and one-third want to keep the current guidelines in place,” he said.

It may be best to check the event details before heading out to any venue moving forward.