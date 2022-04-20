SAN DIEGO — Wearing face masks onboard the Metropolitan Transit System will now be optional for riders, the public transit service provider said Wednesday.

The decision from MTS comes after a ruling from a federal judge Monday in Florida that overturned the travel mask mandate.

“The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will no longer require riders to wear facemasks onboard, following an announcement from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on Tuesday, April 19 and guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Wednesday, April 20,” the MTS stated in a press release. “As a result of a recent federal court ruling, the FTA confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirement for wearing facemasks on public transit and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect.”

According to the CDC and CDPH, riders are still strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, the MTS said.

The MTS advises anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 should not ride public transportation while showing symptoms of illness.