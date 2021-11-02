Ex-nurse on Kaiser Permanente vaccine mandate: ‘I truly believe in freedom’

SAN DIEGO — A former Kaiser Permanente nurse recorded her last moments at the hospital in Kearny Mesa as she was escorted to the door amid the company denying some of its employees’ requests for religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The hospital system claims it’s being misused to skirt the requirement.



While she believes the vaccines are helping people who are at a high-risk COVID category, she said her religious beliefs are preventing her from taking the shots.

“I just wanted to document my story,” she said. “If it did go viral, wanted people to know why I was doing what I’m doing because I truly believe in freedom and this country is amazing. It’s not perfect, but what makes us different is that we have protected freedoms and I want to see my kids grow up in a country where their freedoms are also protected.”

Kaiser, which is based in Oakland, set a Sept. 30 deadline for employees to either be fully vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption, its website shows. But leading up to that deadline, Dr. Andrew Bindman, the system’s chief medical officer, said in a statement Kaiser was notified by labor partners and others of open discussions about “ways to avoid the vaccine mandate by misusing the legitimate religious exemption process.”

A company review found that employees had submitted “similar or nearly identical requests” with language from templated online forms and ultimately reviewed all requests “to ensure their requests reflected their sincerely held beliefs.”

“God speaks to me clearly and he said gave me a lot of peace about my decision and I truly believe he has something for me,” Jensen said.

Jensen added she has taken other vaccines, but says the government mandates have pushed her too far.

“If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, we have nothing,” she said. “That is the most important thing.”

Having already been approached by potential new employers in her field, Jensen says she will, however, miss working with the nurses and doctors at Keiser who worked alongside her throughout the pandemic.

“Why I’m being asked to leave when I’m willing to do all the things they’ve asked to do like twice-a-week testing and I feel like I’m complying, but I feel I’m being persecuted for my religious beliefs,” Jensen said.