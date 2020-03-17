Escondido firefighter paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Escondido Fire Department employee tested positive for coronavirus, city officials announced Monday.

Several days ago, the employee, while off-duty, was in contact with other people who subsequently tested positive for the virus, according to the City of Escondido.

The paramedic had recently been at work, but presented a “very low risk” to people he may have interacted with because he did not have active symptoms, the city said.

The department will notify all patients that may have had contact with him.

The employee is quarantined at home. Other staff who had contact with the paramedic at work have no symptoms, tested negative for the virus and are being qurantined.

“The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority,” Escondido Fire Chief Rick Vogt said. “Please continue to follow Federal, State and County guidelines including social distancing if you must leave your home, and always practice good hygiene including thoroughly washing your hands.”