Eggs available at Lakeside ranch ahead of Easter weekend

LAKESIDE, Calif. — As some grocery stores continue to run out of eggs, people across the county are flocking to Hilliker’s Ranch in Lakeside. Many were looking for eggs to dye over the Easter weekend.

“We’ve got to decorate,” one customer said. “We’ve got to keep things normal for the kids.”

Co-owner Frank Hilliker, a third-generation egg farmer, said 60% of his business is selling to restaurants. Now, with fewer people eating out, he’s running a drive-through operation at the ranch. Customers can place their order without getting out of their car while avoiding crowded grocery stores.

“The only thing that’s saving us right now is the fact that we have people that are coming into the ranch on a more regular basis,” Hilliker told FOX 5. “I’m able to keep my employees employed. I’m very thankful about that.”

County public health officials remind residents to heed stricter guidelines announced this week while planning Easter celebrations. Non-essential atherings of any kind are now limited to members of your own household.

“Household units can participate in things in their home, in their yard, within walking distance of their own home,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “We just don’t want a mixing or gathering of multiple household units together.”

“It’s a struggle,” said Santee resident Kathy Adieh. “I have a grandson I won’t be able to see, but we’ll FaceTime and we’ll dye some eggs and we’ll make the best of it.”

Many churches will be livestreaming Easter services online to help county residents celebrate virtually.