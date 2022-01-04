East County schools await for at-home tests as students return to class

SAN DIEGO — Some students are returning to class Tuesday after winter break amid a surge in COVID cases in San Diego County.

About 11,000 students are going back to school within the La Mesa and Spring Valley School District, according to Superintendent David Feliciano. He says testing was not a requirement for students to come back, but if it wasn’t for the stash of tests they have saved, they’re not sure what they would have done.

The district said it had about 6,000 tests left over from the start of the school year. They started giving at-home COVID tests out to students and employees Thursday for those who wanted to test before returning to campus.

Currently, more than 100 teachers and staff are out with COVID, according to the superintendent. He knows there’s some students too and is awaiting a total count Tuesday.

Feliciano says Gov. Gavin Newsom promised tests for every student by Dec. 22 — that day came and went and they never received them.

“I feel like the messaging has been clear on the county office is actually going to distribute,” Feliciano said. “In other words, they’re going to receive them and we’re going to pick them up.”

“Everyone has just been really frustrated with trying to find out where those tests are,” he added. “I’ll drive to Sacramento if I have to. We’re not sure where they are.”

Feliciano, who has since gotten word the tests should be arriving in San Diego Tuesday, hopes this to be true. The district is expected to receive 11,000 tests, which is one for every student.