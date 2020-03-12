Downtown St. Patrick’s event ShamROCK called off for coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The popular St. Patrick's Day celebration ShamROCK -- held each year in the Gaslamp Quarter -- has been canceled due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"It breaks our heart that after 26 years, we won't be celebrating Saint Patrick's Day with you, but we look forward to returning to Gaslamp with more Irish festivities than ever before," a statement from the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation reads.

"As you can imagine, we are processing this change in events as quickly as possible. We will have an official statement by this Friday at 4 p.m. on the process for ticket options."

The event cancellation comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Californians to cancel events that draw a crowd of 250 or more and as conventions have started pulling out of engagements at the San Diego Convention Center.

Read the full statement from ShamROCK event organizers below: