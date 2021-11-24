Doctor weighs in on hosting unvaccinated guests at Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — As San Diegans get ready to gather for Thanksgiving, doctors say it’s a good idea to take stock of your health, whether you are vaccinated or not.

When it comes to potential symptoms of the coronavirus, it’s better safe than sorry.

“The four patients that I’ve had literally told me, ‘Doc, I think it’s just allergies.’ And I say, ‘Well let’s just go ahead and get a COVID test because you have the sniffles,’ and they came back positive,” Dr. Jyotu Sandhu told FOX 5 Wednesday.

His patients, the doctor said, were all vaccinated so they had mild symptoms for about week. But that’s not why the cases concerned him with the holiday coming.

“Those people can pass it on to the unvaccinated, not even knowing they have it,” Sandhu said. “I tell my patients, ‘I’m not worried about you, but I am worried about the people you may be inadvertently passing it to that are unvaccinated, because they are the one that are going to get the more severe illness.'”

The doctor cautioned that if you are unvaccinated and plan to gather with others, you are putting yourself at risk – even if everyone else is vaccinated. He advises wearing a mask indoors and either making sure there’s plenty of ventilation inside or just moving the celebration outdoors.

