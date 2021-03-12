District previews changes to life on campus in tour before reopening

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District gave an inside look at the new COVID-19 protocols that will be in place on local campuses when more kids finally return to in-person learning next month.

The district, which is the state’s second-largest, plans to bring students back on campus the week of April 12. In Friday’s walkthrough, Board of Education President Richard Barrera and Senator Toni Atkins gave a tour of Hoover High School’s newly renovated campus to highlight the precautions parents and kids can expect.

They include students getting tested at least every two weeks, social distancing measures that keep kids’ sitting six feet apart, protocols that make sure air flows freely through classrooms at all times. As part of a new statewide deal, teachers also need to have the opportunity to get vaccinated before classes start. You can read more about the state guidelines for on-campus safety protocols here.

For parents who do not feel safe sending their students back on campus at this time, online learning will continue to be an option.

Families have been asked to share their preferences and priorities for returning their students to in-person classroom instruction in a district survey that will close by the end of the day March 12.

The reopening plan applies to all grade levels and takes effect as soon as precautions are in place and San Diego County drops back into the state’s red tier for COVID-19 restrictions, which is widely expected next week.

Friday’s tour also gave officials a chance to show off the newly renovated Hoover High in City Heights. Crews tore down the old counseling and administration buildings and replaced them with “modern learning facilities that have dramatically restored the school’s historic frontage on El Cajon Boulevard,” the district said.

That includes a new three-story building with 20 classrooms and other student support spaces, a new 500-seat theater for the school’s visual and performing arts program, landscaping changes and more. You can watch a virtual tour here.