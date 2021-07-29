With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the delta variant, Disneyland announced that guests and cast members will be required to wear face masks indoors at all locations starting Friday.

Starting July 30, guests two years and older will have to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to the theme park’s website.

Face coverings will be required “upon entering and throughout many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles and buses.”

Masks will remain optional for guests at outdoor common areas.

The theme park said all face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

This announcement comes after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their course on mask guidelines on Tuesday, followed by California’s department of public health also recommending people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status amid the COVID surge.

After being closed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland reopened its doors to guests at the end of April.

In the past, Disneyland had only been shut for extreme circumstances, only a few times and never longer than a day.