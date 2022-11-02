Disney Cruise Line announced Tuesday that it would no longer require guests to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a ship, regardless of their vaccination status.

The official Disney Cruise Line website said the requirement would go into effect starting Nov. 14 for all sailings from the United States.

Unvaccinated passengers still have to test negative before boarding prior to Nov. 14.

Previously, Disney Cruise Line had required guests 5 years or older to provide a negative COVID-19 test one to two days before their sail date.

Disney Cruise Line says guests booked on impacted sailings through Jan. 31 can modify or cancel by Nov. 13 without any cancellation fees. The standard cancellation policy resumes for changes made on or after Nov. 14.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are not required to board a Disney Cruise ship but are strongly recommended, the company said.