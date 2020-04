CARLSBAD, Calif. — The team that tends to the iconic Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch have had to mow about half of the property to cut costs, but there’s still plenty of color, and new ways to support.

You can buy bouquets of the flowers at the strawberry stand at the entrance to the fields. For now it’s on a trial basis to gauge interest, Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch Heather Lake’s full report for details, or visit them online.

