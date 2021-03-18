Del Mar vaccine super station reopens for 1 day

DEL MAR, Calif. — The vaccination super station at Del Mar Fairgrounds will reopen for one day Thursday before closing again for several days due to a vaccine supply issue.

The clinic on Jimmy Durante Boulevard, which was closed Wednesday, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Scripps Health, which runs the clinic, says the state’s scheduling system offered 1,800 more appointments earlier this week than they had originally planned to administer. Instead of cancelling those appointments, the health system honored the appointments, but that left fewer doses for the rest of the week.

Individuals with appointments scheduled for Wednesday were rescheduled for Thursday.