Deadline for delinquent property tax looms, but COVID-19 help offered

SAN DIEGO — Property owners have one more day to pay their delinquent taxes, but if they were late because of financial problems caused the the coronavirus pandemic, they can avoid paying costly penalties.

June 30 is the deadline for delinquent property taxes. If they don’t get paid by then, they go into default.

Until taxes are paid in-full, taxpayers will get hit with a 1.5% penalty each month.

Around 50,000 delinquent taxpayers who missed the April 10 deadline have been hit with a 10% penalty and received notices from the county treasurer-tax collector’s office to remind them about this week’s extended deadline.

But San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said delinquent taxpayers still have time to get that 10% late penalty waived, if they can show they were impacted by COVID-19.

“If somebody got a pink slip and lost their job — that is certainly tied to the pandemic. If it’s trips to the doctor, a stay in the hospital — any one of a number of things that could reasonably be tied to this,” said McAllister.

McAllister says his office has received around 2,200 COVID-19 penalty cancellation requests. Nearly half of the applications have been approved and many others just need to supply more information.

“You need to fill out a form and ask for forgiveness and the penalty cancellation. You also need to document how it’s tied to COVID-19. That’s where the breakdown has occurred in some situations. People have sent nothing in that talks about the relationship to COVID-19,” said McAllister.

Find more information about the cancellation requests on the Treasurer-Tax Collector website.