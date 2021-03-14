CVS offers vaccines at 119 additional California stores

CVS is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in California, adding another 119 pharmacies statewide capable of administering doses to residents Sunday.

The new locations add to the 167 CVS stores already vaccinating people in the state, bringing the total to 286 different locations that eligible Californians can choose from to get inoculated.

Vaccines at participating CVS pharmacies will be available to those 65 and older, healthcare workers, emergency services personnel, food and agriculture workers, school teachers and staff and childcare workers.

To get the shot, people have to make an appointment online. CVS said availability can change quickly based on demand and appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Anyone without internet access can call customer service at 800-746-7287.

There are now participating CVS Pharmacy stores in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and elsewhere.

CVS and other pharmacies get their vaccine supply directly from the federal government, an allocation separate from what the state gets and distributes to counties.

It isn’t the only pharmacy in the state to offer the shots. Albertsons, RiteAid, Pavilions, Ralphs and other pharmacies have all joined hospitals and county-operated super sites in administering shots in Southern California.