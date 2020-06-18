‘Curbside Gaslamp’ expands restaurants, businesses outdoors

SAN DIEGO — A new city program will help restaurants and other businesses in the Gaslamp Quarter expand outdoors this summer, in hopes of making it easier to follow coronavirus health guidelines.

“Curbside Gaslamp” will shut down Fifth Avenue to vehicles, plus make uses of parking lots and on-street parking, to allow restaurants and retail businesses to use more outdoor space.

Five restaurants will be the first in the area to expand outdoors starting Thursday at 3 p.m., and the city is waiving fees and speeding up the permitting process so that others can join as soon as next week.

The program closes Fifth Avenue to vehicles from G to L Street on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight, and on Saturdays from noon to midnight. Curbside Gaslamp will eventually expand to shut down all of Fifth, from Broadway to L Street, later in the the summer.

Plans to close Fifth Avenue for “Curbside Gaslamp” during summer 2020.

The City hopes the program gives people more room to move around and keep the recommended six feet apart in what is always a bustling downtown district during summer.

The first weekend of bars reopening in the area drew immediate concerns when crowds could be seen gathering on the sidewalks and not every establishment followed the rules.

There’s also an economic bent: Organizers hope the outdoor options will help business owners make up some of their lost revenue from reduced indoor capacity. Bars aren’t allowed to crowd patrons around stools, restaurants aren’t allowed to line up tables nearly as closely as they used to and retail spaces are required to allow plenty of distance between shoppers.

Experts recommend dining al fresco and keeping as much fresh air as possible moving through businesses to help reduce COVID-19 risk.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to hold a news conference to share more about the proposal.